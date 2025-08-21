FY2025 EPS Forecast for Encompass Health Boosted by Analyst

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Encompass Health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.94. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EHC. Truist Financial upped their target price on Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Encompass Health Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $123.4930 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.96. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $87.85 and a 52-week high of $123.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Encompass Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.340 EPS.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 112.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5,474.1% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 22.7% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

