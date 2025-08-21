Generac (NYSE:GNRC) and Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Critical Contrast

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) and Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Generac and Chart Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Generac alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generac 7.91% 19.14% 9.19% Chart Industries 6.29% 13.71% 4.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Generac and Chart Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generac 0 5 13 0 2.72 Chart Industries 0 12 5 0 2.29

Earnings & Valuation

Generac currently has a consensus price target of $170.0556, suggesting a potential downside of 10.24%. Chart Industries has a consensus price target of $202.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.85%. Given Chart Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chart Industries is more favorable than Generac.

This table compares Generac and Chart Industries”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generac $4.30 billion 2.59 $325.26 million $6.02 31.47 Chart Industries $4.16 billion 2.14 $218.50 million $5.38 36.86

Generac has higher revenue and earnings than Chart Industries. Generac is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chart Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Generac shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Generac shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Chart Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Generac has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chart Industries has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Generac beats Chart Industries on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generac

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products. It also provides smart home energy management devices and sensors for heating and cooling system; smart doorbell cameras; and portable and inverter generators; multiple portable battery solutions; manual transfer switches; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products. In addition, the company offers commercial and industrial products comprising cleaner-burning natural gas fueled generators; light-commercial standby generators and related transfer switches; stationary generators; single-engine industrial generators; industrial standby generators; industrial transfer switches; light towers, mobile generators, commercial mobile pumps, heaters, dust-suppression equipment, and mobile energy storage systems; stationary energy storage system and related inverter products; and aftermarket service parts and product accessories. The company distributes its products through independent residential dealers, industrial distributors and dealers, national and regional retailers, e-commerce partners, electrical/HVAC/solar wholesalers, solar installers, catalogs, equipment rental companies, and other equipment distributors; and directly to end users. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

About Chart Industries

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants. The company also offers natural gas processing solutions; process technology, liquefaction capabilities, and critical equipment for the LNG, include small to mid-scale facilities, floating LNG applications, and large base-load export facilities; brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, cold boxes, air cooled heat exchangers, pressure vessels, and pipe works; and air cooled heat exchangers and axial cooling fans for the HVAC, power, and refining applications. Further, it provides extended warranties, plant start-up, parts, 24/7 support, monitoring and process optimization, repairing, maintenance, and upgrading services; plant services on equipment; and service locations that undertake installation, service, repair, maintenance, and refurbishment of cryogenic products, as well as equipment leasing solutions. Chart Industries, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.