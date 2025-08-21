General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $53.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

General Mills stock opened at $49.6370 on Wednesday. General Mills has a 12-month low of $48.59 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in General Mills by 3.5% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 4.6% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 0.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 52,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 24,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

