Glencore (LON:GLEN) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a GBX 350 target price on the natural resources company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Glencore from GBX 370 to GBX 380 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Glencore from GBX 330 to GBX 350 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 to GBX 380 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 386.
Glencore is one of the world’s largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today.
