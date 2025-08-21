Global X Cybersecurity ETF $BUG Position Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Potentia Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Potentia Wealth now owns 123,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 76,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BUG opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $37.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.38.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

