Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Trading Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.29 and last traded at $28.29. 3,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 9,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $39.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.37.

Get Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 4.63% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of emerging market countries. The index selects stocks by highest dividend yield, excluding those ranking low on price return.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.