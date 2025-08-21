Golden Entertainment, Inc. $GDEN Stock Holdings Lifted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.87 million, a PE ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $35.49.

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $163.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.70 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is 185.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GDEN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Golden Entertainment

About Golden Entertainment

(Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.