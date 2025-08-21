Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Receives “Hold” Rating from HSBC

HSBC restated their hold rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $15.50.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,640,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,712,000 after acquiring an additional 854,130 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth approximately $106,292,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,107.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,825,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177,542 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 215.6% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799,383 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,247,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,489,000 after purchasing an additional 99,933 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

