GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, August 29th

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Friday, August 29th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, August 28th.

GrafTech International Price Performance

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $1.0150 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. GrafTech International has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $262.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $131.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GrafTech International will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $1.50 to $0.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, GrafTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.63.

Get Our Latest Report on GrafTech International

Institutional Trading of GrafTech International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 42.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

(Get Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.