Graham Sutherland Sells 458,035 Shares of FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) insider Graham Sutherland sold 458,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 226, for a total transaction of £1,035,159.10.

Shares of FGP opened at GBX 225.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.49. The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -105.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 224.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 190.18. FirstGroup plc has a 12-month low of GBX 128.60 and a 12-month high of GBX 240.40.

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The transport operator reported GBX 19.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FirstGroup had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstGroup plc will post 17.3782772 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 215 to GBX 240 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 240.

(Get Free Report)

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

