Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 (NASDAQ:GECCI) Stock Price Up 0% After Dividend Announcement

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 (NASDAQ:GECCI – Get Free Report) rose 0% on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $25.59 and last traded at $25.58. Approximately 243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.5313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.
Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21.
