GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI) Shares Up 2.1% – What’s Next?

GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 57,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 227,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of GRI Bio from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GRI Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get GRI Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRI Bio

GRI Bio Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -1.61.

GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.31). Analysts predict that GRI Bio, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GRI Bio stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI – Free Report) by 543.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,335 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.85% of GRI Bio worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

GRI Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GRI Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treating inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises GRI-0621, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GRI-0803 which is in phase I trial for the treatment of systematic lupus erythematosus; GRI-0124, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis; and GRI-0729 in pre-clinical development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GRI Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRI Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.