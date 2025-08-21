Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.0769.

GO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GO

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ GO opened at $18.43 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 263.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.27.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.800 EPS. Analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

In related news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 141,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,675.52. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 32.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 64.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 327.7% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 236.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.