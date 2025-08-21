Grove Street Fiduciary LLC Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Grove Street Fiduciary LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,188,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.97.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $175.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.58, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.