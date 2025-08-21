GSK (NYSE:GSK) Stock Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in GSK stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock opened at $40.0570 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.04. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. GSK had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.590 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4206 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in GSK by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,407 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in GSK by 6.5% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,659 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co increased its position in GSK by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 22,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

