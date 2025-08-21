Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $15.03, but opened at $15.77. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 148,779 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $305,400.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 234,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,136.78. This represents a 9.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HNRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Citigroup cut Hallador Energy to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Hallador Energy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Hallador Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Hallador Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $682.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.34. Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 46.61%.The firm had revenue of $102.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.73 million. Research analysts predict that Hallador Energy Company will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallador Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNRG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,735,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hallador Energy by 4,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,097,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after buying an additional 1,073,433 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in Hallador Energy by 2,371.9% in the second quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 786,671 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after buying an additional 754,846 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Hallador Energy by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,325,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 898,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 464,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

