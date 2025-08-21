Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Halma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of HLMAF opened at $43.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Halma has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $45.54.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 71.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

