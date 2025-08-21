Hang Feng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd. (FOFO) Plans to Raise $5.60 million in August 25th IPO

Hang Feng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd. (FOFO) is planning to raise $5.60 million in an initial public offering on the week of August 25th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 1,400,000 shares at $4.00 per share.

In the last year, Hang Feng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd. generated $2.03 million in revenue and $870 thousand in net income. Hang Feng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd. has a market cap of $26.68 million.

Kingswood acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Hang Feng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We are committed to providing comprehensive corporate management consulting and asset management services, tailored to address the specific needs of each client. Our goal is to empower our clients to design, implement, and achieve their unique business and investment objectives. Incorporated as an exempted company with limited liability in the Cayman Islands on OctoberÂ 15, 2024, we operate as a holding company with no material operations. Since 2023, we have been identifying market opportunities and offering consulting services through Starchain to a growing network of clients. Through the corporate management consulting practice, Starchain built strong relationships with clients, advising them on operational and strategic challenges. This privileged access has revealed a recurring need for sophisticated asset management solutions, tailored for both corporate and personal capital and the struggle to find trusted partners. Recognizing this gap, our management team strategically refined our business strategy to include a complementary asset management arm. Starting in 2024, we began offering asset management services through HF CM, HF IAM and HF Fund SPC. As of the date of this prospectus, all our business activities are conducted through our direct and indirect wholly owned subsidiaries. Our business consists of two main segments: (i) corporate management consulting services and (ii) asset management services. Note: Net income and revenue are in U.S. dollars for the 12 months that ended Dec. 31, 2024. (Note: Hang Feng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd. is offering 1.375 million shares at an assumed IPO price of $4.00 to raise $5.5 million, according to its F-1/A filing dated July 25, 2025.) “.

Hang Feng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd. was founded in 2017 and has 13 employees. The company is located at Unit 2008, 20/F, Cheung Kong Center 2 Queenâ€™s Road Central, Hong Kong Tel: (852) 3905 2399 and can be reached via phone at (852) 3905 2399.

