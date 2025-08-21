HC Wainwright Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for AARD

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aardvark Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 18th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.51). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aardvark Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.57) EPS.

Get Aardvark Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Aardvark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Aardvark Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Aardvark Therapeutics Trading Down 4.9%

NASDAQ:AARD opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. Aardvark Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41.

Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.14).

Institutional Trading of Aardvark Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AARD. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,419,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aardvark Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $88,000. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,755,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,878,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $6,009,000.

Aardvark Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of a novel small molecule therapeutics for obesity and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Tien Lee in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aardvark Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aardvark Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.