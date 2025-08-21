HC Wainwright Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TOMZ

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research note issued on Monday, August 18th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for TOMI Environmental Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TOMI Environmental Solutions’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 77.33% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Research cut TOMI Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TOMI Environmental Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOMZ

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Down 9.1%

Shares of NASDAQ TOMZ opened at $0.8001 on Wednesday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $0.6273 and a one year high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.10.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, engages in the provision of environmental solutions for indoor air and surface disinfection and decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company’s disinfection solutions include SteraPak portable disinfection systems, SteraMist select surface units, SteraMist environment systems, SteraMist total disinfection carts, SteraMist transport units, NV+ fogging disinfection and decontamination systems, SteraMist custom engineered systems, SteraMist Hybrid disinfection systems, SteraMist integrated systems, Stainless Steel 90-Degree applicators, SteraMist plasma decontamination chambers, and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination, which provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.