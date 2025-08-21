HC Wainwright Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TOMZ

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research note issued on Monday, August 18th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for TOMI Environmental Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TOMI Environmental Solutions’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.18 EPS.
TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 77.33% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOMZ
TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Down 9.1%
Shares of NASDAQ TOMZ opened at $0.8001 on Wednesday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $0.6273 and a one year high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.10.
TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, engages in the provision of environmental solutions for indoor air and surface disinfection and decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company’s disinfection solutions include SteraPak portable disinfection systems, SteraMist select surface units, SteraMist environment systems, SteraMist total disinfection carts, SteraMist transport units, NV+ fogging disinfection and decontamination systems, SteraMist custom engineered systems, SteraMist Hybrid disinfection systems, SteraMist integrated systems, Stainless Steel 90-Degree applicators, SteraMist plasma decontamination chambers, and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination, which provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TOMI Environmental Solutions
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Rocket Lab Stock: Breakout Brewing or Time for Patience?
Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.