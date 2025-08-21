HC Wainwright Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for RMTI

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Rockwell Medical in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 18th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Rockwell Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rockwell Medical’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 2.38%.The business had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.33 million. Rockwell Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.7801 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMTI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

