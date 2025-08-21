HC Wainwright Comments on Sanara MedTech Q1 Earnings

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2025

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTIFree Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Sanara MedTech in a research note issued on Monday, August 18th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sanara MedTech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sanara MedTech’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Sanara MedTech Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Sanara MedTech stock opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.50 million, a P/E ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average of $30.38. Sanara MedTech has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTIGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 8,423.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sanara MedTech in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 63,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanara MedTech Inc, a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.