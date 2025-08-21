HC Wainwright Comments on Sanara MedTech Q1 Earnings

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Sanara MedTech in a research note issued on Monday, August 18th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sanara MedTech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sanara MedTech’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Shares of Sanara MedTech stock opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.50 million, a P/E ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average of $30.38. Sanara MedTech has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08.

Sanara MedTech ( NASDAQ:SMTI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 8,423.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sanara MedTech in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 63,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Sanara MedTech Inc, a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.

