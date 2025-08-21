HC Wainwright Cuts Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Price Target to $42.00

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Down 13.0%

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.68. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 3,446.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

