HC Wainwright Has Pessimistic Outlook of Invivyd Q3 Earnings

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Invivyd in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 18th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Invivyd’s current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Invivyd’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 million. Invivyd had a negative net margin of 238.33% and a negative return on equity of 177.89%.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reduced their price target on shares of Invivyd from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

IVVD opened at $0.6338 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.51. Invivyd has a one year low of $0.3546 and a one year high of $2.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Invivyd in the second quarter worth $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Invivyd by 238.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28,146 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invivyd by 290.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87,358 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Invivyd by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invivyd in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jill Andersen sold 49,402 shares of Invivyd stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $28,159.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 84,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,134.22. The trade was a 36.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,654 shares of company stock worth $167,215. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

