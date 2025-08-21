HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Estimate for ABEO Earnings

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Abeona Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 18th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abeona Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $2.10. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABEO. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abeona Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance

ABEO opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $7.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Alvino sold 13,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $76,724.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 77,252 shares in the company, valued at $452,696.72. The trade was a 14.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano sold 25,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $148,908.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 479,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,924.48. The trade was a 5.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,626 shares of company stock worth $1,430,587. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

