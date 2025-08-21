HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Stock Price

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

ZURA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Zura Bio from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Zura Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZURA

Zura Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZURA opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. Zura Bio has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $5.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.06.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zura Bio will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zura Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,659,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,732 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

About Zura Bio

(Get Free Report)

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zura Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zura Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.