HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Outlook for ANRO Earnings

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 18th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.71). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alto Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.54) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alto Neuroscience’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.13) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Alto Neuroscience stock opened at $3.4390 on Wednesday. Alto Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a current ratio of 18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.08).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANRO. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience in the second quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alto Neuroscience by 100.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period.

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

