HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $102.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 297.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VKTX. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.92.

VKTX stock opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 26,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $747,514.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,388,014 shares in the company, valued at $66,386,789.20. The trade was a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 4,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $118,466.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 377,535 shares in the company, valued at $10,484,146.95. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,421 shares of company stock valued at $984,405 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,846,000. Braidwell LP grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,479,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,542,000 after buying an additional 322,689 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,479,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,540,000 after buying an additional 1,029,125 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 822,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,790,000 after buying an additional 174,887 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 638,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,912,000 after buying an additional 220,396 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

