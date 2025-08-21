HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 164.80% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precigen’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Precigen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precigen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

PGEN stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. Precigen has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $956.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 842.83% and a negative net margin of 2,868.66%.The business had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Precigen will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 142.9% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 21,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

