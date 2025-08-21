HC Wainwright Weighs in on Cybin’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:CYBN)

Cybin Inc. (NYSE:CYBN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Cybin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 18th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.56). The consensus estimate for Cybin’s current full-year earnings is ($4.76) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cybin’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2029 earnings at $5.17 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CYBN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cybin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cybin from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cybin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:CYBN opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.68. Cybin has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $13.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Cybin by 12.8% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cybin by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 50,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Cybin by 3,546.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr grew its stake in shares of Cybin by 10.6% during the first quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 66,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cybin by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 106,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics for patients with mental health conditions. The company’s development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as in preclinical trials for alcohol use disorder; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine (DMT), which completed phase 2 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; SPL028 injectable deuterated DMT completed phase 1 clinical intramuscular and intravenous trial; SPL026 completed phase 1, 1b, and 1/2a for MDD; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation, as well as has a research pipeline of investigational psychedelic-based compounds.

