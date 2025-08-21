Head-To-Head Comparison: TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) vs. GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE)

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) and GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and GlyEco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOMI Environmental Solutions -77.33% -56.46% -24.97% GlyEco N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.8% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of GlyEco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOMI Environmental Solutions $7.74 million 2.08 -$4.48 million ($0.23) -3.48 GlyEco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and GlyEco”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GlyEco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TOMI Environmental Solutions and GlyEco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOMI Environmental Solutions 1 0 1 0 2.00 GlyEco 0 0 0 0 0.00

TOMI Environmental Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 337.45%. Given TOMI Environmental Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TOMI Environmental Solutions is more favorable than GlyEco.

Summary

TOMI Environmental Solutions beats GlyEco on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc., a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, engages in the provision of environmental solutions for indoor air and surface disinfection and decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company’s disinfection solutions include SteraPak portable disinfection systems, SteraMist select surface units, SteraMist environment systems, SteraMist total disinfection carts, SteraMist transport units, NV+ fogging disinfection and decontamination systems, SteraMist custom engineered systems, SteraMist Hybrid disinfection systems, SteraMist integrated systems, Stainless Steel 90-Degree applicators, SteraMist plasma decontamination chambers, and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination, which provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services. It also manufactures, sells, services, and licenses SteraMist Binary Ionization Technology, a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog. The company’s products and services are used in hospitals and medical facilities, bio-safety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, meat and produce processing facilities, universities and research facilities, vivarium labs, and other service industries, including cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, military barracks, police and fire departments, prisons, and athletic facilities; and single-family homes and multi-unit residences. TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

About GlyEco

GlyEco, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of coolants, additives and related performance fluids. Its products and services include additives, ethylene glycol and antifreeze. The company was founded by Janet Carnell Lorenz, John Darc Lorenz, II and Todd L. Smith on April 21, 1997 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

