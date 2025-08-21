Head to Head Review: IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) and Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF)

Profitability

This table compares IntelGenx Technologies and Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IntelGenx Technologies N/A N/A N/A Acerus Pharmaceuticals -254.66% -346.72% -94.54%

Volatility & Risk

IntelGenx Technologies has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of IntelGenx Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IntelGenx Technologies $1.04 million 28.05 -$9.93 million ($0.06) -2.78 Acerus Pharmaceuticals $7.38 million 7.71 -$18.79 million ($0.08) -2.75

This table compares IntelGenx Technologies and Acerus Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

IntelGenx Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acerus Pharmaceuticals. IntelGenx Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acerus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IntelGenx Technologies beats Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine; INT0046/2018 and INT0055/2021 are for adult use; INT0007/2006, an oral film product for treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0043/2015, an oral film containing montelukast for treatment of Alzheimer and Parkinsons; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0010/2006 for treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy; INT0036/2013, an oral film product for schizophrenia or bipolar 1 disorder; and INT0048/2020 for animal health. It is also develops INT0039/2013 for pain; and INT0053/2020 for the treatment of resistant depression. The company has licensing, development, and supply agreement with Tilray, Inc.; and development agreement with Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc. IntelGenx Technologies Corp. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia. It also engages in developing Lidbree, a short acting lidocaine formulation delivered through a proprietary device into the vaginal mucosal tissue; Stendra, a PDE5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; Elegant vaginal moisturizer, which provides comfort to women suffering from vaginal dryness; and Elegant pH, a pH balanced vaginal product; Gynoflor, an ultra-low dose vaginal estrogen combined with a probiotic for the treatment of vaginal atrophy, restoration of vaginal flora, and treatment of certain vaginal infections; and Tefina, a clinical stage product for women with female sexual dysfunction. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation sells products through its salesforce in Canada; and through a network of licensed distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Trimel Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation in September 2015. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

