Head-To-Head Survey: Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.9% of Better Home & Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Better Home & Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Better Home & Finance has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Home & Finance -153.25% -1,105.80% -16.80% Zillow Group -2.60% -1.26% -1.04%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Home & Finance $108.49 million 2.51 -$206.29 million ($13.21) -1.36 Zillow Group $2.24 billion 8.41 -$112.00 million ($0.26) -298.38

Zillow Group has higher revenue and earnings than Better Home & Finance. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Better Home & Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Better Home & Finance and Zillow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Home & Finance 0 0 0 0 0.00 Zillow Group 1 11 13 0 2.48

Zillow Group has a consensus target price of $85.6190, indicating a potential upside of 10.36%. Given Zillow Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Better Home & Finance.

Summary

Zillow Group beats Better Home & Finance on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Co. engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services. In addition, the company's brand portfolio includes Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East; and a suite of marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry, including ShowingTime+, Spruce, and Follow Up Boss. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

