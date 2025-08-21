Head to Head Survey: Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) and AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF)

AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF – Get Free Report) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Lemonade shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Lemonade shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AA and Lemonade”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lemonade $526.50 million 7.82 -$202.20 million ($2.83) -19.68

AA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lemonade.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AA and Lemonade, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AA 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lemonade 4 1 1 1 1.86

Lemonade has a consensus target price of $40.4286, suggesting a potential downside of 27.41%. Given Lemonade’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lemonade is more favorable than AA.

Profitability

This table compares AA and Lemonade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AA N/A N/A N/A Lemonade -33.96% -36.12% -10.93%

Summary

Lemonade beats AA on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AA

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products. It also provides home, content, building, pet, and holiday home insurance products; and travel services. In addition, the company offers driving advisory services, such as child safety, fuel and environment, legal advisory, service and repair, safety, security, and driving cost and other services; car and MOT services; and financial services, such as personal loans, car loans, home improvement loans, debt consolidation loans, wedding loans, loan management, savings, credit cards, and online security services, as well as reinsurance services. It serves fleet and leasing companies. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Basingstoke, the United Kingdom.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

