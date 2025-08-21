Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $7.92, but opened at $8.23. Heartland Express shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 309,808 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 24,798 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $203,095.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,491,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,218,398.92. This trade represents a 1.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 3,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,467,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,029,974. The trade was a 0.27% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Heartland Express to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Heartland Express from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.70.

Heartland Express Trading Down 3.8%

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.78 million, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $210.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Express

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 11.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Heartland Express by 185.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Heartland Express in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

