Hecla Mining Company $HL Holdings Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,442,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705,994 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $24,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,578,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 127,756 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Hecla Mining by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,307,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 363,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hecla Mining by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,913,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,200,000 after purchasing an additional 115,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1,246.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 161,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 149,119 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.36.

Insider Transactions at Hecla Mining

In related news, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 18,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $126,047.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 59,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,670.60. This represents a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $7.5950 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.27. Hecla Mining Company has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $7.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $304.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.93 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

