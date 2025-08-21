Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,409 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 23,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 4,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 71,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 70,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of HPE stock opened at $21.0550 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $24.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%.Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.780-1.900 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.450 EPS. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,264,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,450.58. This trade represents a 41.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,000. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HPE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.