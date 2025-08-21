Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of HPE opened at $21.0550 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.780-1.900 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 23,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 4,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 227,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,264,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,427 shares in the company, valued at $871,450.58. This represents a 41.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,000. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Wall Street Zen raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.87.

Read Our Latest Report on HPE

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.