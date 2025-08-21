HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 25,106 Shares of Vestis Corporation $VSTS

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vestis were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTS. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vestis by 65.2% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,167 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vestis by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,003,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,687 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Vestis by 196.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,842,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,106 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter worth $25,805,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter worth $22,936,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Vestis alerts:

Vestis Price Performance

Shares of VSTS stock opened at $4.8350 on Thursday. Vestis Corporation has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.45 million, a P/E ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Vestis had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 1.11%.The firm had revenue of $673.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Vestis’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vestis Corporation will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

VSTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vestis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Vestis from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vestis from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vestis presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

View Our Latest Report on VSTS

Insider Activity

In other Vestis news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 314,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $1,895,771.70. Following the purchase, the director owned 18,803,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,387,510.97. The trade was a 1.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 800,675 shares of company stock worth $4,777,432. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vestis

(Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.