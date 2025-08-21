HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 370 Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wynn Capital LLC raised its stake in Zoom Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 19.8% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zoom Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Communications

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $1,871,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,875 shares in the company, valued at $439,802.50. This represents a 80.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $593,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 129,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,026,717.50. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,542 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,623. Insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $72.16 on Thursday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.82.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoom Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.