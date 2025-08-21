HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 4,031 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF $DBMF

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBMF. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,027.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.58. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $28.55. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

