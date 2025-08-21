HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 40,764 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF $IWX

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 248.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,764 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 126.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $86.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.15. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.48 and a fifty-two week high of $86.22.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

