HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 7,182 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.07 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.82 and a 1-year high of $100.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.00 and its 200 day moving average is $100.00.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

