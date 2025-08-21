HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in AECOM $ACM

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 204.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,541 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,680,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,305,000 after purchasing an additional 691,020 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AECOM by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,664,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,844,000 after purchasing an additional 580,078 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AECOM by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,205,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,820,000 after purchasing an additional 94,880 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in AECOM by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,114,000 after purchasing an additional 29,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AECOM by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 964,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,462,000 after purchasing an additional 92,864 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.44.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $6,348,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AECOM Stock Performance

AECOM stock opened at $120.0510 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. AECOM had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

