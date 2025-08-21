HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF $FIIG

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.86% of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at $216,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $224,000.

NYSEARCA:FIIG opened at $21.09 on Thursday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.72.

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

