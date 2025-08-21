HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP $WES

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $37.9950 on Thursday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $43.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average is $39.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 34.45%.The company had revenue of $942.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho lowered their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $39.80.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

