HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 15,344 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust $FXF

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,344 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.91% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FXF. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $988,000. Swmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust alerts:

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Stock Up 0.5%

FXF stock opened at $110.20 on Thursday. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 52 week low of $96.61 and a 52 week high of $112.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.27 and its 200 day moving average is $105.93.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.