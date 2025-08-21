HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 516 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF $XLSR

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth $1,041,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Novus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Novus Advisors LLC now owns 57,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 172,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,081,000.

Shares of XLSR stock opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.77 million, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average of $52.85.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

