HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 89,997 Shares of Gentex Corporation $GNTX

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 85.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,997 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Gentex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Gentex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 51,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNTX. B. Riley upped their price objective on Gentex from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gentex from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $25.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.82. Gentex Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $31.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.94 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.82%.The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Gentex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

