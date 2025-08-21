HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,224,000 after buying an additional 35,689 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2,113.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 9,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at $186.2750 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.59. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.36 and a 12 month high of $201.66. The company has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 75.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Melius Research raised shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

